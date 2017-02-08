Officials: Teen hockey player died from head trauma injury

A teenage hockey player in Montgomery County has died from a head injury.
Officials say 18-year-old Nick Bond, of Springfield, complained of a headache and later collapsed after playing a game at the Wissahickon Skating Club Sunday morning. The teen was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where surgeons began operating to relieve pressure on his brain.
Hospital officials say Bond died Monday afternoon.
The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office says Bond died from complications from head trauma. Bond's death has been ruled an accident.
