New halfway house to help recovering drug, alcohol addicts

A halfway house for men recovering from drug and alcohol addiction is opening next month in Winona, and organizers say it's sorely needed.
The Winona Daily News (http://bit.ly/2kwrQW7 ) reports that the Winona Recovery House will be the first inpatient facility from Common Ground, an organization that runs substance abuse treatment centers in southeast Minnesota.
The organization has centers in Rochester, Red Wing and Winona, and currently provides substance abuse treatment to inmates at the Winona County Jail.
Common Ground clinical director Eric Spagenski says the new home will provide support to addicts at a critical time in their recovery. He says addicts lack the resources they need in the Winona area to settle into society after time in jail or treatment facilities.
