CDC: heart disease, cancer, stroke are leading causes of death for African Americans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say heart disease, cancer and stroke are the leading causes of death for African Americans.
The CDC is looking at these conditions during February which is African American History Month.
On its website, the CDC says one in three deaths in the United States is due to cardiovascular disease and that blacks are at higher risk than other races. Nearly half of all black adults have some form of cardiovascular disease.
High blood pressure is the leading cause of heart attack and stroke in the United States. About two of every five black adults has high blood pressure and less than half of them have it under control.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death among blacks.
Black men get and die from cancer at higher rates than men of other races. While white women have a higher rate of getting cancer, black women have a higher rate of dying from it.
According to the CDC, obesity is a problem among blacks and obesity is related to heart disease, stroke and cancer.
Blacks are nearly 1.5 times as likely to be obese compared to non-Hispanic whites.
Recommendations by the CDC for everyone are eat a healthy diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables and foods low in cholesterol and salt, exercise regularly, don’t smoke, and limit alcohol use.
