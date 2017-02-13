Beach Boys, Lecrae, Lynard Skynard, Big & Rich among acts coming to Wild Adventures

The Beach Boys, Lecrae, and Big & Rich are among acts which will be appearing in concert at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga.
Fifteen concerts are planned, the first being country singer John Michael Montgomery on Apil 1 and the last being the rock group Skillet on August 5.
Montgomery is known for his hits such as “Life’s a Dance,” and “I Swear.,”
Skillet’s hits include “Not Gonna Die” and “Awake and Alive.”
The Beach Boys have been a top rock act for more than 50 years with hits such as “Help Me Rhonda” and “I Get Around.” The group performs April 8.
On April 22, Lecrae a Grammy Award winning hip hop artist will perform celebrated songs such as “All I Need is You.”
On April 29, country music star Rodney Atkins will play hits such as “Take a Back Road” and “Watching You.”
The All American Rejects, a rock band known for songs such as “Dirty Little Secret” will play May 6.
For King and Country, a Grammy Award winning Christian gospel group, performs May 13.
Chris Janson, a country singer known for hit song “Buy Me a Boat,” will be in concert May 20.
On May 27, rockers Lynard Skynard will play. Yes, you will hear “Sweet Home Alabama.”
Gospel artist Kirk Franklin will play June 3.
Following Franklin on June 10 will b e Big & Rich known for country hits such as “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).”
Huey Lewis and the News will play rock hits including “Workin for a Livin’” on June 17.
Christian band MercyMe will play June 24.
Maddie & Tae, a country act, will play July 8.
The LACS, a country act known for songs such as “Keep It Redneck” will play July 22.
For information, visit WildAdventures.com or call 229-219-7080.
