Would you let someone who's not a dentist pull your teeth?

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court Pause

3:14 Carver players discuss coaching transition, building something special in 2017

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

2:30 Jonathan Norton talks about his career change and Wynnbrook Christian School

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

0:34 When pigs (help you) fly! Meet Lilou, the first known airport therapy pig

2:54 Surveillance video shows one of oak trees at Toomer's Corner on fire