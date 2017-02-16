Georgia candidates sought for ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’

The producers of a remake of the reality television show “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” are seeking candidates to get a makeover on the program which will be shown on Netflix.
According to a release from ITV casting producer Jen Gross, the show will be taking place in Georgia and candidates should come from within three hours of Atlanta. Producers are searching for men who desperately need a lifestyle intervention.
Experts in interior design, grooming, fashion, food, and culture are ready to give some Southern men a new look and outlook.
Whether he's your brother, father, husband, colleague or a close friend, if you know a deserving man with a compelling story, the company wants to hear about him.
If you know someone in Georgia who deserves the makeover of a lifetime, please email QECasting@gmail.com with your name, contact information, a recent photo of the person you're nominating and their story.
