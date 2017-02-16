The Infantry Buffalo Soldiers Monument is dedicated at the National Infantry Museum

The Infantry Buffalo Soldiers Monument was unveiled at the National Infantry Museum Walk of Honor Thursday. Spearheaded by the Global Association of Buffalo Soldiers Recognition and Riding Club, the monument honors the history of the African-American Infantryman beginning with the soldiers of the 10th Cavalry who, in 1867, were nicknamed "Wild Buffalo" by Cheyenne warriors. The organization raised $60,000 for the project, and broke ground on Feb. 12, 2016.
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

House fire at 202 40th Street closes Second Ave

Traffic was stopped on Second Avenue as Columbus firefighters fought a structure fire at 202 40th Street Tuesday evening. Battalion Chief Bobby Dutton determined that the fire was caused by a workman who attempted to heat a can of beans after working in the empty house. The fire was determined to be accidental, and no charges will be filed

House of Heroes brings Valentines Day to an Army widow

Elizabeth Henley was given flowers and Valentines Day chocolates by a crew of House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Chapter volunteers. The volunteers, many of them couples, painted the exterior and made minor repairs to her home. Henley's deceased husband, retired Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Henley, was a 24-year Army veteran.

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

Weezy Wingo Motzel, general manager, food servies and hospitatilty for Spectra by Comcast-Spectator, describes the experience of her staff serving more than 21,000 meals over three days to the roughly 5,000 people who recently attended the 2017 Georgia Thespian Conference at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center.

