February 17, 2017 5:02 AM

Bill mandating 12-month birth control coverage passes

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Women in Virginia may soon be able to buy a year's supply of prescription birth control instead of a few months' worth.

Legislation that would require health insurance companies to cover a 12-month supply is on its way to Gov. Terry McAuliffe's desk after the General Assembly approved it Thursday.

Supporters say it will ease a burden for women and prevent unwanted pregnancies and abortions. Women's group said the legislation was the first "proactive reproductive health" measure to pass the General Assembly in more than a decade.

The bill doesn't require that providers write a 12-month prescription.

Opponents, including insurance industry representatives, have said the bill could lead to waste.

