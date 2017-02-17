7th Cavalry soldiers perform the flag-folding ceremony to lay to rest retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore

Hundreds of soldiers and veterans joined family and friends at the Fort Benning Cemetery to honor the late Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, 94, who commanded the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment in Vietnam at the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965. Moore and former war correspondent Joe Galloway wrote the book "We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young" based on the battle, and in 2002 Mel Gibson portrayed Moore in the film "We Were Soldiers."
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

News

House fire at 202 40th Street closes Second Ave

Traffic was stopped on Second Avenue as Columbus firefighters fought a structure fire at 202 40th Street Tuesday evening. Battalion Chief Bobby Dutton determined that the fire was caused by a workman who attempted to heat a can of beans after working in the empty house. The fire was determined to be accidental, and no charges will be filed

News

House of Heroes brings Valentines Day to an Army widow

Elizabeth Henley was given flowers and Valentines Day chocolates by a crew of House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Chapter volunteers. The volunteers, many of them couples, painted the exterior and made minor repairs to her home. Henley's deceased husband, retired Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Henley, was a 24-year Army veteran.

Business

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

Weezy Wingo Motzel, general manager, food servies and hospitatilty for Spectra by Comcast-Spectator, describes the experience of her staff serving more than 21,000 meals over three days to the roughly 5,000 people who recently attended the 2017 Georgia Thespian Conference at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center.

Editor's Choice Videos