7th Cavalry soldiers perform the flag-folding ceremony to lay to rest retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore

Hundreds of soldiers and veterans joined family and friends at the Fort Benning Cemetery to honor the late Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, 94, who commanded the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment in Vietnam at the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965. Moore and former war correspondent Joe Galloway wrote the book "We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young" based on the battle, and in 2002 Mel Gibson portrayed Moore in the film "We Were Soldiers."