Sunday Interview with Maj. Gen. H.R. McMaster

This interview with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, was first published in July 2014. It is being recirculated as Reuters reported Friday that McMaster is one of four people being considered by President Donald Trump as the nation’s top national security adviser, a position that became vacant last week with the ouster of Michael Flynn, a retired Army general. Read more here: http://www.ledger-enquirer.com/news/local/military/article133566199.html#storylink=cpy
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

The Infantry Buffalo Soldiers Monument is dedicated at the National Infantry Museum

The Infantry Buffalo Soldiers Monument was unveiled at the National Infantry Museum Walk of Honor Thursday. Spearheaded by the Global Association of Buffalo Soldiers Recognition and Riding Club, the monument honors the history of the African-American Infantryman beginning with the soldiers of the 10th Cavalry who, in 1867, were nicknamed "Wild Buffalo" by Cheyenne warriors. The organization raised $60,000 for the project, and broke ground on Feb. 12, 2016.

House fire at 202 40th Street closes Second Ave

Traffic was stopped on Second Avenue as Columbus firefighters fought a structure fire at 202 40th Street Tuesday evening. Battalion Chief Bobby Dutton determined that the fire was caused by a workman who attempted to heat a can of beans after working in the empty house. The fire was determined to be accidental, and no charges will be filed

House of Heroes brings Valentines Day to an Army widow

Elizabeth Henley was given flowers and Valentines Day chocolates by a crew of House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Chapter volunteers. The volunteers, many of them couples, painted the exterior and made minor repairs to her home. Henley's deceased husband, retired Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Henley, was a 24-year Army veteran.

