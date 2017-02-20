Bradford center could help displaced drug treatment patients

An addiction treatment center in Bradford may be able to absorb some of the patients displaced by the recent closure of a facility in Underhill.
The board of the Maple Leaf Treatment Center recently announced it will not reopen. It had been closed for a month to retool in the face of growing patient demands and allegations of abuse by staff, and the move to permanently shutter the treatment center in Underhill and outpatient facility in Colchester has left many scattered.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2kR187C) that the Valley Vista drug and alcohol treatment center in Bradford will have 19 beds available in the next four to six weeks for displaced patients.
