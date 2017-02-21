Red Sox analyst carrying on despite lung cancer relapse

Jerry Remy could have kept quiet and Red Sox Nation wouldn't have known about his fourth bout with lung cancer, but the NESN analyst called a news conference on Monday to warn others to visit their doctors.
"I felt maybe I could make a bad into a good," Remy said while sitting inside a NESN studio, "and help some people get to their doctors on a regular basis. The key thing with cancer is early detection."
Remy, 64, said he'd probably be dead today if his first bout with cancer in 2008 wasn't detected early enough.
Remy admitted that before his first cancer diagnosis, he stayed away from doctors.
"I didn't do it because I was afraid to get bad news," Remy said. "How crazy is that?"
Remy signed a multiyear contract extension with NESN in January, and he said Monday that he fully expects to be healthy enough to begin his 30th Red Sox season next month.
Remy is scheduled to analyze four exhibition games in Florida the final week of March and 115 regular-season games, but he can't fly until he undergoes a follow-up CT scan on March 1. Remy said he'll drive to Florida if that's what it takes.
"It's going to be awfully nice," Remy said, "to think about baseball and warm weather than what I've been thinking about for the last three months."
Remy undergoes CT scans every three months. The week before Christmas, a suspicious spot was discovered on his right lung that turned out to be cancerous. Another test, a PET scan, seemed to reveal that the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes. That turned out not to be true, but Remy didn't know that during the holidays.
"That was a horrific time," Remy said. "That was about a 10-day period where you didn't know, and I wouldn't want anybody to go through that."
On Feb. 6, the cancer was burned out of his lung with a needle. Remy said he's still sore where the cancerous spot was burned, but he otherwise feels strong.
"I feel a bit like a pin cushion," he said, "but physically right now, I feel good, and I'm just anxious to get the result on March 1 so I can get moving."
Remy was first diagnosed with lung cancer in November 2008, and he said he came though the surgery fine. But then an infection and pneumonia threw him into a deep depression that prevented him from announcing Red Sox games in 2009 from April 12 until Aug. 21.
"I got a lot of positive response from people who were dealing with depression at that time," Remy said, "and I felt the more I thought about this, it would probably be to some peoples' benefit, I hope a lot of peoples' benefit, to go public with it, and my hope is that people are not like me."
Or at least not how he used to be — afraid of doctors.
The former Sox second baseman said his depression has been under control since he began taking anti-depression medication after his first cancer surgery. He stopped once, regretted it and resumed taking it.
"When you have depression," Remy said, "you don't want to do anything. I didn't want to get out of bed, I didn't want to go to bed at night because I didn't want to wake up the next morning feeling as crappy as I did today."
NESN kept urging Remy to go to the ballpark, and when he finally did in August 2009, he was lifted by the warm welcome he received from the fans. Shortly afterward, he returned to the broadcast booth.
Remy underwent radiation for his second and third bouts with cancer.
Remy said he'll continue undergoing CT scans every three months for the rest of his life.
Remy blames his cancer battles on smoking cigarettes, which he began at age 16.
"I'm sorry I ever did it," he said of smoking. "I'm paying the price for it now, but I'm also in good hands, and I can't thank the people at Mass. General enough, I can't thank my doctors enough, and I'm looking forward to a full recovery, and I'm looking forward to a full season in the broadcast booth once again."
Remy is also looking forward to receiving a clean bill of health.
"Hopefully, this will be the last time that I have to deal with something like this," Remy said.
Comments