Addiction treatment center files for bankruptcy, owes $1M

An alcohol and opiate addiction treatment center in Vermont is filing for bankruptcy.
WCAX-TV reports documents submitted in federal court this week show Maple Leaf Treatment Center has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
The Burlington Free Press says the center owes creditors more than $1 million.
Trustees can sell some property assets to pay back debts owed. A creditors meeting is planned for April.
The state lost a third of its residential addiction treatment beds earlier this month when the Underhill center closed indefinitely.
The group's board of directors didn't provide state health officials with specific reasons for closing both the inpatient treatment center and an outpatient facility in Colchester.
Board president, Jeffrey Messina, has said the board considered staffing and financing when discussing the nonprofit's future.
