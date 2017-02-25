News

February 25, 2017 11:31 AM

Some Rochester patients help treat grief with acupuncture

The Associated Press
ROCHESTER, Minn.

Some Rochester residents are being treated with acupuncture to help heal from grief.

Mayo Clinic acupuncturist Sara Bublitz tells KTTC-TV (http://bit.ly/2lVsWJO) that most patients come in for some kind of pain management, and several find the ancient Chinese medical practice to be an emotional release.

Alissa Adamson says she began receiving acupuncture after getting in a car accident and told her acupuncturist she was experiencing sadness after going through a rough real estate market, a skin cancer diagnosis and the deaths of her grandmother and dog.

The acupuncturist asked if she would be open to trying a type of acupuncture for grief. Adamson says she felt as if all of the sadness and weight left her body when she tried this method.

