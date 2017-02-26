Spotted@Mardi Gras Madness runs

Brayden Wright, 4, left, and his sister Kayla, 6, escort their mother Brendra Wright across the finish line after they finished the race ahead of her Saturday. The 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park benefits the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Cathleen Hubert directs runs through their final 1,000 yards during the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Youngsters lead the start of the 1-mile fun run at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness runs at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Benson Smith, 5, gathers Mardi Gras beads during the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 Mardi Gras Madness 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K at Woodruff Park Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League's projects and support The Healthy Child program.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI