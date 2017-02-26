High school students join the Valley Interfaith Promise bed races

Valley Interfaith Promise hosts its 2017 VIP Bed Race to race money to assist homeless families and families at risk for homelessness.
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer.com

Climate change basics

An introduction to the causes of modern-day climate change, signs that the climate is already changing, and how climate change affects the environment and human well-being.

Local company helps control coyote population

Rod Pinkston, owner of Jager Pro™, says although his company almost solely is called upon to control wild hog population they also take care of coyote populations. This graphic video shows, through a thermal imaging scope, several coyotes being dispatched.

Partnership with Atlanta Falcons helps local students get fit

Clubview Elementary School students tested their skills on a series of football-themed fitness stations Tuesday morning when representatives of the Atlanta Falcons brought a fitness program to the school. The Falcons, NFL Foundation and The Cooper Institute, are partnering with 35 schools in Georgia, including Clubview, by offering them the NFL Play 60 FitnessGram program.The fitness initiative is for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years and encourages kids to be physically active for 60 minutes a day.

