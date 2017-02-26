Insider Q&A: Allergan CEO on impact of limiting price hikes

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children Pause

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts?

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:11 Wilson Homes public housing units get a facelift

1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

1:30 Man celebrates quarter century of work at Burger King