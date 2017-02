Daughter on finding items missing from her mother's gravesite: "It hurts my heart"

Laken Claridy Holt shares her feelings upon discovering that items the family left on her mother's gravesite at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City had been removed, taken to rear of the property and placed behind a wooden fence, and apparently been slated to be taken to the landfill. This is video Holt shared over Facebook. It has been edited for content.