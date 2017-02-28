In Dem reply, former KY gov says Trump would 'rip' away care

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts? Pause

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council

1:44 Red Ribbon Week: Meet Eugene Thomas

2:22 Columbus police chief recounts the Hilton Avenue Burglary

0:18 Police SWAT team on scene at Hilton Avenue

3:41 Suspect in police shooting appears in court; pleads not guilty

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:10 Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab