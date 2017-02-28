News
Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab
Columbus Technical College faculty and board of directors members cut the ribbon Tuesday on a newly renovated welding lab that was first built in 1978. The state-of-the-art facility will prepare students with the skills needed as manufacturing becomes more technologically advanced. The new lab is environmentally safer for students, and is more conducive to holding tours for prospective students and employers.Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer