Peak azalea season has arrived at Callaway Gardens

Columbus Technical College faculty and board of directors members cut the ribbon Tuesday on a newly renovated welding lab that was first built in 1978. The state-of-the-art facility will prepare students with the skills needed as manufacturing becomes more technologically advanced. The new lab is environmentally safer for students, and is more conducive to holding tours for prospective students and employers.
The W.C. Bradley Co. is poised to announce the largest real estate venture in its long history on Wednesday when it goes public with plans for a $52 million residential and retail complex along the Chattahoochee River in downtown Columbus.
After a ceremony this summer, Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz will become the first Muslim division-level chaplain in the history of the U.S. military – a Muslim spiritual leader for more than 14,000 mostly Christian soldiers.
Laken Claridy Holt shares her feelings upon discovering that items the family left on her mother's gravesite at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City had been removed, taken to rear of the property and placed behind a wooden fence, and apparently been slated to be taken to the landfill. This is video Holt shared over Facebook. It has been edited for content.
Hawaii is America's healthiest state, Californians keep their smoking to a minimum and Kansas saw the largest increase in obesity in the 2016 America's Health Rankings Report from The United Health Foundation.
Marine Corps veteran Jamie Popwell set a new flagpole at the home of Retired Master Sgt. Joseph Roy, who is a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam war. He founded Flags for Vets earlier this year in response to requests that he place American flags at the homes of military veterans.
Norman Easterbrook, executive director and chief executive officer of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in downtown Columbus, discusses the importance of funding for the arts in this excerpt from the Sunday Interview.