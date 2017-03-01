Peak azalea season has arrived at Callaway Gardens

Patricia Collins, the Director of Gardens for Callaway Gardens, talks about the Overlook Azalea Garden, which is near peak bloom nearly six weeks early.
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab

Columbus Technical College faculty and board of directors members cut the ribbon Tuesday on a newly renovated welding lab that was first built in 1978. The state-of-the-art facility will prepare students with the skills needed as manufacturing becomes more technologically advanced. The new lab is environmentally safer for students, and is more conducive to holding tours for prospective students and employers.

Company announces major development in downtown

The W.C. Bradley Co. is poised to announce the largest real estate venture in its long history on Wednesday when it goes public with plans for a $52 million residential and retail complex along the Chattahoochee River in downtown Columbus.

Marine veteran erects a flagpole for World War II veteran

Marine Corps veteran Jamie Popwell set a new flagpole at the home of Retired Master Sgt. Joseph Roy, who is a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam war. He founded Flags for Vets earlier this year in response to requests that he place American flags at the homes of military veterans.

Is public funding necessary for the arts?

Norman Easterbrook, executive director and chief executive officer of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in downtown Columbus, discusses the importance of funding for the arts in this excerpt from the Sunday Interview.

