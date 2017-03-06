Woman provides comfort for bereaved parents

Julie Foster's sister was 7 when she died of cystic fibrosis.
She clearly remembers her parents looking for the right burial garment.
Years later, when she became a nurse, Foster would again witness the pain of parents looking to find appropriate funeral attire for their children.
Her childhood loss and seeing that of others would lead her to a ministry of sorts, creating gowns for children of bereaved parents.
More than a year ago, Foster was searching online for a "secret pal" gift for her friend who collects angels. As she typed in "angel g_" Google suggested "Angel Gowns."
Those two words would lead Foster to again answer a calling she's always had for helping others.
Foster began sewing when she was 7 years old, and her passion has always been making quilts. It's nothing for her to spend 20 hours a day at her sewing machine in her home in Wiseman, The Batesville Daily Guard (http://bit.ly/2lXHTLO ) reported.
She is a retired traveling nurse, having worked in more than her share of emergency rooms, but she loved the adrenaline rush. Work was rarely stagnant and she could guarantee no two days would be the same, but after 28 years of the hustle and bustle, caring for people in some of their worst moments, she retired July 1.
Foster said before her online search for a secret pal gift, she had never heard of Angel Gowns. It is an organization started in 2013 by a neonatal intensive care unit in Texas.
The gowns are wedding dresses that have been donated and turned over to talented seamstresses all across the United States who then create burial gowns for babies who never come home from the hospital.
When Foster read more about the organization, she thought of some satin material she'd had left over from a wedding dress she herself had sewn, but the Angel Gowns website stated it did not need any more wedding gowns donated.
So Foster shelved the plan of donating the satin, but the thought of parents losing a baby — and then trying to come up with something to bury their child in — continued to tug at her.
"I've been helping people for 28 years, and it's hard to get out of the mindset, 'I need to help somebody.' It's horrible to lose a child."
It's a pain that Foster is unfortunately all too familiar with. She had six miscarriages before the birth of her son, James, who is now 33.
"None got far enough along to have a baby to bury," she said.
And as a nurse, Foster witnessed countless couples who lost children, as well. In the 1990s, a couple pulled up to the emergency room at West Plains, Missouri, and Foster could see the woman was crying, having miscarried at about 15 weeks.
"The man got out of the car and was holding a napkin with a baby in it, and he said, 'I don't know what to do.'"
"I will never forget that feeling," Foster said.
The children weren't all miscarried or stillbirths, either. There were tiny victims of accidents of all kinds and even abuse.
As Foster thought more and more about sewing infant bereavement gowns, she decided that would be one way to take some of the stress off parents who have lost a baby and maybe even provide some comfort, so Foster has started a volunteer effort she plans to call "Heavenly Hugs."
Her daughter-in-law, Tracine, came up with the name.
Foster said she likes to add personal touches to each gown so each one is different.
"I feel like every minute I spend is a minute they spend with their baby," she said.
"I thought if I posted on Facebook, I might get three or four dresses," Foster said, "but in two hours I got 37 dresses donated. I was absolutely blown away by the number of gowns donated.
"Within 10 minutes, I had a couple of responses and I thought, 'This is good,' but then my phone kept blowing up."
Out of one wedding dress, she can make five or more infant gowns, depending on the wedding dress' length, sleeves, train, etc. She especially appreciates those with detailed appliqués and beading, as she can hand-sew those back on (and they will fall off as she makes her creations, she noted).
She even made a gown that looked like a little boy's vest with collar and bow tie.
She has also received a few prom dresses (in pastels) for those who might want something other than white.
There are some babies too small to be dressed in a gown, such as those who have miscarried around 15-16 weeks, for instance, but are still fully formed. (Babies in utero as young as 14 weeks can suck a thumb, and gender can be determined via ultrasound at 16 weeks.) At that size, their skin is too fragile to dress, so many miscarried babies that small — even smaller than a Barbie doll — are placed into a pouch rather than a gown.
She has gathered different size doll clothes, from Barbie doll up to American Girl sizes, to make her patterns. And, she can do bereavement gowns for older children, she said.
Foster said she can typically finish a dress in about three hours, treating each with respect and honor due each precious life taken too soon.
"I thought it would be pretty hard (emotionally) when I first started this, because I'm a mom, and I'm making these for children who have died. It's a heavy thought," Foster said.
She recalled a young woman now in her 30s who had so looked forward to the birth of her child. The car seat was purchased, the nursery decorated just so, the tiny little outfits ready to go. But when her baby died, the mother had to go home empty-handed and still had to think about burial arrangements — including how she wanted her precious bundle dressed one last time.
"It's heartbreaking and you feel so helpless, but this is one thing I can do," Foster said.
Foster said she plans to donate the handcrafted gowns to area funeral homes, hospitals or individuals who ask for one.
She said her husband of 36 years, Nathan, and other friends and family have encouraged her in this endeavor, too, even if it means more time in her sewing room.
In one night, she was able to cut out seven more burial gowns and by bedtime the next day had them finished.
"I just started this right before Christmas," she said, explaining that she does not have a large number of gowns built up yet, but she does invite anyone in need to contact her.
She said she prays over the burial gowns before giving them away — and usually cries, as well.
"The first couple of ones, I probably got tear stains all over them," she said, "but I know it's going to a good cause. . I can't be there in person to tell them how my heart bleeds for them."
___
Information from: Batesville Guard, http://www.guardonline.com/
An AP Member Exchange shared by The Batesville Daily Guard.
Comments