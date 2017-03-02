Proposal for 4 percent tax on marijuana in Arkansas advances

Arkansas' Republican-dominated House has approved a proposal that would levy an extra 4 percent tax on marijuana.
Republican Rep. Douglas House's bill was approved 77-2 on Thursday. It calls for adding the extra tax to the sale of marijuana. Cultivation facilities, dispensaries or other marijuana business would collect the tax when the product is sold.
The sale of marijuana would also be subject to all other state and local sales taxes.
The bill now goes to the state Senate for debate.
Arkansas voters approved a medical marijuana law in November.
The commission is set to begin accepting license applications for dispensaries and cultivation facilities by July 1.
Comments