Local

Artistic Ability Art Exhibition: "It's not a disability, it's a different ability."

Susan Gallagher, director of development,marketing, and community relations for New Horizons Behavioral Health, introduces us to Artistic Ability, an exhibition of art by adults with special needs. The show is in the Wright Room Gallery at the Columbus Museum. The project was made possible through a partnership formed by the Bo Bartlett Center, College of the Arts at CSU, the Gallery on Tenth, the Columbus Museum and New Horizons Behavioral Health. You can learn more by attending a brief presentation and reception Thursday, March 2 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Columbus Museum.

News

Columbus attorney speaks on burglary where widow was targeted

Attorney Jennifer Curry believes that Columbus police didn't do their due diligence before charging her client, John Davis, in a December burglary. Officials said items were stolen from a widow's home and posted online for sell. Some of the property once belonged to her late husband, according to police.

News

Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab

Columbus Technical College faculty and board of directors members cut the ribbon Tuesday on a newly renovated welding lab that was first built in 1978. The state-of-the-art facility will prepare students with the skills needed as manufacturing becomes more technologically advanced. The new lab is environmentally safer for students, and is more conducive to holding tours for prospective students and employers.

News

Company announces major development in downtown

The W.C. Bradley Co. is poised to announce the largest real estate venture in its long history on Wednesday when it goes public with plans for a $52 million residential and retail complex along the Chattahoochee River in downtown Columbus.

Editor's Choice Videos