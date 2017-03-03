Defense attorneys for Brandon Conner argue to invalidate their client's arrest based on alleged prosecution error

Attorneys William Kendrick and Mark Shelnutt argued in Superior Court that the district attorney's office was late in filing a document that would prove that the city ordinance under which their client was arrested actually exists. Conner faces the death penalty in the 2014 deaths of his girlfriend Rosella Mitchell and their six-month son Dylan Conner.
Artistic Ability Art Exhibition: "It's not a disability, it's a different ability."

Susan Gallagher, director of development,marketing, and community relations for New Horizons Behavioral Health, introduces us to Artistic Ability, an exhibition of art by adults with special needs. The show is in the Wright Room Gallery at the Columbus Museum. The project was made possible through a partnership formed by the Bo Bartlett Center, College of the Arts at CSU, the Gallery on Tenth, the Columbus Museum and New Horizons Behavioral Health. You can learn more by attending a brief presentation and reception Thursday, March 2 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Columbus Museum.

Columbus attorney speaks on burglary where widow was targeted

Attorney Jennifer Curry believes that Columbus police didn't do their due diligence before charging her client, John Davis, in a December burglary. Officials said items were stolen from a widow's home and posted online for sell. Some of the property once belonged to her late husband, according to police.

