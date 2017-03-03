News
Defense attorneys for Brandon Conner argue to invalidate their client's arrest based on alleged prosecution error
Attorneys William Kendrick and Mark Shelnutt argued in Superior Court that the district attorney's office was late in filing a document that would prove that the city ordinance under which their client was arrested actually exists. Conner faces the death penalty in the 2014 deaths of his girlfriend Rosella Mitchell and their six-month son Dylan Conner.Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer