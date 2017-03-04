Five-way kidney exchange a success at Ohio State University

John Rimmer didn't want to let Ann Jenkins leave on Thursday without saying goodbye.
He maneuvered his wheelchair toward hers in a sun-drenched room at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.
"Can we get close enough?" he asked. "I gotta give her a hug."
Rimmer had discovered, just minutes before, that it was Jenkins who donated the kidney he received in a transplant this week.
"Thank you, dear. So much," he said, teary-eyed, as they embraced. "May God bless you the rest of your life."
Jenkins had hoped to give her kidney to a church friend, Beth DeVoe, but they weren't a good match. So she blindly offered the organ to anyone who needed it.
Rimmer and DeVoe were part of a five-way kidney exchange at Ohio State on Tuesday. All five recipients had a family member or friend willing to donate to them, but each was incompatible. So transplant staff members matched the kidneys to others in the group.
For example, Rimmer's wife, Melanie, donated a kidney on his behalf. DeVoe's kidney came from a woman who had donated on behalf of her sister.
"The donors know that their kidney is not going directly to the person that they wish to help," Dr. Ken Washburn, executive director of Ohio State's Comprehensive Transplant Center, said before the surgeries. "But they're creating the environment for their family member or friend, or whoever it may be, to get a kidney. So it really increases the opportunities for those patients."
More than 98,000 people in the United States, including about 2,200 in Ohio, are waiting for kidneys. Ohio State was the site of 209 kidney transplants in 2016, and roughly 40 percent were from living donors. A goal is to boost both numbers, said Washburn, who operated on two of the recipients, including Rimmer.
The five-way kidney exchange is the second largest of such procedures performed solely at Ohio State. Most such "internal" exchanges are smaller, but the university's largest, in 2011, involved 12 patients and six transplants. This week's exchange initially included 16 people, but one person was not well, so three pairs had to drop out.
Since 2010, 60 kidney transplants have been performed at Ohio State through similar internal exchange groups. Surgeons there also perform about 10 transplants annually through "external" exchanges that involve other hospitals.
"So many people are waiting for these life-saving transplants. Donors don't have to match intended recipients," said Robin Petersen-Webster, transplant coordinator at Wexner Medical Center. "We can make matches happen all the time. We just need the right puzzle pieces."
The transplants were performed on the same day to prevent anyone from backing out on a donation, Petersen-Webster said.
Dr. Ronald Pelletier removed Jenkins' kidney early Tuesday morning after more than an hour of snipping, cauterizing and clipping. As the kidney came out, Washburn stood behind him with a small silver, liquid-filled bowl, ready to whisk the organ to a neighboring operating room, where it was prepped before being transplanted into Rimmer.
Operating room staff alternately referred to the day's business as a kidney swap meet, kidneypalooza and kidney day.
As Washburn and Dr. Latifa Sage Silski worked on Rimmer, a nurse announced that managers had provided lunch, complete with kidney-bean laden chili and a kidney-shape cake.
Paired donors and recipients remained strangers until after the transplants were completed.
They all met Thursday afternoon. Thank-you cards were exchanged, hands were held and promises made to keep in touch. Everyone signed kidney-shape pillows given to donors and recipients.
Such exchanges have become more common the past decade. Previously, it was more common for doctors to use kidneys that weren't quite compatible, but they didn't last as long, said Pelletier, surgical director of Ohio State's kidney transplant program. He performed two of the donor surgeries Tuesday.
"You have recipients that started with some sort of emotional commitment, but they couldn't fulfill that commitment," Pelletier said. "We're making it possible, but through a chain."
As she sat in her hospital room a day before the surgeries, DeVoe, 62, explained how she had to spend more than seven hours a night hooked up to a dialysis machine.
Since being diagnosed with a rare disease about two and a half years ago, she's lost much of her energy and gave up her job as a bank teller. It was about a year ago that one of her daughters put a plea for a donor on Facebook.
Within two minutes, they had two offers. One was Jenkins.
"I cried," said DeVoe, of Lima. "I cry thinking about it."
Jenkins, 41, said she was sitting on the couch when the Facebook request came through. She didn't know DeVoe well, but is Facebook friends with her two daughters. After prayer, she said that God was the reason she went through with the donation.
"I had such peace about it," she said. "It just felt like it was something I needed to do. It was important."
The fact that the transplants occurred on Valentine's Day (also known as National Donor Day) wasn't lost on anyone, especially the Rimmers, who together operate a horse farm in Greenville in Darke County.
Mr. Rimmer, 53, teared up before his surgery, overcome by the gift his wife of 31 years was making possible. It'll be tough to top next Valentine's Day, he said.
"It's a very courageous step. I know she loves me. I knew she loved me before she donated a kidney. But that's a big step," Rimmer said. "How much more can you ask for?"
On Thursday, he said he was feeling better than he had in years and that his new kidney was already doing its job.
"This is my once-in-a-lifetime miracle," Rimmer said. "I spoke to my youngest daughter last night, and I said, 'You know, if you didn't believe in miracles before this, you have to now.' "
