Ballard named Kentucky's public health epidemiologist

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says Dr. Jonathan Ballard has been appointed as the state public health epidemiologist.
His responsibilities in that role will include overseeing the office responsible for infectious diseases, research and prevention of injuries and vital statistics.
Cabinet Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson says Ballard has experience medicine and public health in addition to his academic accomplishments.
Ballard is an assistant professor Colleges of Medicine and Public Health at the University of Kentucky and has served as the Ambulatory Services Medical Director for the Department of Family and Community Medicine.
He received a doctorate of medicine from the University of Louisville, a master's degree in epidemiology from the University of Cambridge and a master's of public health from Dartmouth College.
Comments