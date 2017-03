Mayor Teresa Tomlinson receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award

Teresa Tomlinson, Columbus' first female mayor, accepted the award from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority with gratitude for the "mighty women" who inspire her. She recalled a childhood story when she stood up to a bully, and reminded the audience at the Rosa Parks Women of Courage breakfast to carry the torch forward and never "take one step back."