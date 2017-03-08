Elon student has confirmed case of meningitis

The Alamance County Health Department says it has been notified of a confirmed case of meningitis in an Elon University student.
Health officials made the announcement Wednesday. Alamance County Health Director Stacie Saunders tells local media that as a precaution, the university and county health department have identified the student's high-risk contacts and reached out to other contacts to provide preventative treatment.
No other cases have been identified.
Meningitis is an irritation of the covering of the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by a virus, bacteria or other causes. Health officials say meningitis symptoms may include sudden onset fever, severe headache, rash, stiff neck, stomach pain, nausea or vomiting.
