School expands curriculum to include coding and robotics

Representatives from THINC College & Career Academy in Troup County, demonstrated robotics Wednesday afternoon to students at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus. Beginning March 15, St. Anne-Pacelli is set to expand the school's curriculum to include coding and robotics. School officials celebrated the new program Wednesday with this demonstration. During the fourth quarter of this school year, 2nd through 5th graders will learn to write computer programs that control Sphero, a robot ball. The new program is made possible by a donation to the school by a St. Anne Catholic Church parishioner.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Here's how having pancakes for dinner tonight can benefit Children's Miracle Network

Free pancakes are being served at Columbus IHOP locations today, which is National Pancake Day. According to a news release IHOP customers can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and, in turn, will be asked to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network. All proceeds raised from participating IHOP restaurants here will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network at Midtown Medical Center. Participating IHOP restaurants in Columbus include: 2111 Airport Thruway, 2939 North Lake Park, and 6317 Talokas Lane.

Crime

FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

A man attempting to take out an automobile loan at a Kinetic Credit Union branch was arrested by federal agents on Monday and charged with making false statements to a federally insured institution and aggravated identity theft. James Theron Brown, also known as “John E. Catlette,” was arrested Monday at the Kinetic office at 4811 Banker’s Boulevard in Columbus, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia. Brown appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Stephen Hyles, but the initial hearing was delayed until Friday morning.

News

Celebrating the colors of the Chattahoochee Valley

Columbus area leaders gathered Monday on the Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge to celebrate $140,000 worth of enhancements to the structure named after the late mayor who worked to unite the communities it connects. The project is the main one produced by the partnership of 23 local organizations called Together 2016.

News

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award

Teresa Tomlinson, Columbus' first female mayor, accepted the award from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority with gratitude for the "mighty women" who inspire her. She recalled a childhood story when she stood up to a bully, and reminded the audience at the Rosa Parks Women of Courage breakfast to carry the torch forward and never "take one step back."

News

Exposing kids to the right things, and the tough things

Stefan Lawrence, teacher at G.W. Carver High School in Columbus and the 2016 Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year, spoke Monday morning at the Muscogee County School District's 2017 Teacher of the Year Recognition Breakfast. This is an excerpt of his comments.

News

Touching the future through good teaching

Earnest William Lee, II, teacher at Windsor Forest High School in Savannah and the 2016 Georgia Teacher of the Year, spoke Monday morning at the Muscogee County School District's 2017 Teacher of the Year Recognition Breakfast. This is an excerpt of his comments.

News

Witness describes scene of Sunday afternoon fire

Columbus firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a house fire in the 1200 block of Neill Drive in Columbus. The fire began shortly after 2 p.m. Smoke could be seen from several miles away. Sandra Smith describes the scene when she and her boyfriend, a volunteer firefighter, were driving by and stopped to help.

