School expands curriculum to include coding and robotics
Representatives from THINC College & Career Academy in Troup County, demonstrated robotics Wednesday afternoon to students at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus. Beginning March 15, St. Anne-Pacelli is set to expand the school's curriculum to include coding and robotics. School officials celebrated the new program Wednesday with this demonstration. During the fourth quarter of this school year, 2nd through 5th graders will learn to write computer programs that control Sphero, a robot ball. The new program is made possible by a donation to the school by a St. Anne Catholic Church parishioner.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer