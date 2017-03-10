Utah lawmakers tackle liquor laws as 2017 session ends

1:33 Embedded dog collars a recurring issue Pause

4:55 Columbus state head coach Anita Howard details 100 victory, first season triumphs

1:32 Carver High and Columbus High compete in state basketball and in a fund raiser for the United Negro College Fund

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:46 Watch 3,500 runners participate in Color Me Rad

0:31 Meet Ghost: He's the feral dog who now needs a shelter to continue rehabilitation

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first