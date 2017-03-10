Veterans faced health referral delays nearly half the time

1:53 Actress Regina Hall speaks at news conference while in Columbus for Women's Empowerment Luncheon Pause

0:31 Meet Ghost: He's the feral dog who now needs a shelter to continue rehabilitation

0:46 9 mm vs 45-caliber: Columbus Police Department proposes switching guns

1:28 Watch the final minute of wild Columbus-Carver state championship game

0:39 Columbus' Marlisa Scott scores first points of state title game

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

2:16 Jovonne Williams charged in hit-and-run death of Kassandra Hollinhead

1:35 Carver players' mothers show support before state title game

1:53 Hit-and-run victim's grandmother talks about her relationship to former Columbus Councilman Frank D. Chester