Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Joshua Tucker pleads not guilty in murder Vastal Patel

Joshua Tucker, 17, pleaded not guilty to murder in the November 2016 shooting death of Vastal Patel, 23, at the 5 Corner Lotto. Tucker was represented by defense attorney Mark Shelnutt. Columbus Police Sgt. Anthony Locey presented the cause for arrest in Recorders Court.

First Lady Sandra Deal reads to St Anne first-graders

Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal surprised St. Anne School first-graders as their "mystery reader" with a visit to their classroom and a story hour. Deal, who once taught the sixth-grade, read "Will Powers: Where There's a Will There's a Way" by Coy Bowles as part of the Read Across Georgia Initiative to support childhood literacy.

Here's how having pancakes for dinner tonight can benefit Children's Miracle Network

Free pancakes are being served at Columbus IHOP locations today, which is National Pancake Day. According to a news release IHOP customers can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and, in turn, will be asked to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network. All proceeds raised from participating IHOP restaurants here will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network at Midtown Medical Center. Participating IHOP restaurants in Columbus include: 2111 Airport Thruway, 2939 North Lake Park, and 6317 Talokas Lane.

FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

A man attempting to take out an automobile loan at a Kinetic Credit Union branch was arrested by federal agents on Monday and charged with making false statements to a federally insured institution and aggravated identity theft. James Theron Brown, also known as “John E. Catlette,” was arrested Monday at the Kinetic office at 4811 Banker’s Boulevard in Columbus, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia. Brown appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Stephen Hyles, but the initial hearing was delayed until Friday morning.

Celebrating the colors of the Chattahoochee Valley

Columbus area leaders gathered Monday on the Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge to celebrate $140,000 worth of enhancements to the structure named after the late mayor who worked to unite the communities it connects. The project is the main one produced by the partnership of 23 local organizations called Together 2016.

