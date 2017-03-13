News

March 13, 2017 1:46 AM

Vanderbilt ranked among top liver transplant hospitals

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been rated as one of the busiest liver transplant hospitals in the nation.

Data released by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients shows that Vanderbilt was ranked No. 4 in the country in terms of the volume of liver transplants.

Hospital officials say Vanderbilt performed 149 adult and three pediatric liver transplants between July of 2015 and June 2016. VUMC officials said a record-breaking 7,127 liver transplants were performed nationwide during that same time period.

There remains a need for more donors.

Hospital officials say at Vanderbilt there are still 190 adults and two children waiting for livers so they can get a transplant.

