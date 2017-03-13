Police: Assisted-living home held 16, was licensed for 4

Authorities say a Lansdowne assisted-living home that was licensed for four beds actually had 16 people living there.
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach says a woman told investigators from the state Office of Healthcare Quality that she found her 85-year-old cousin tied to a chair at Griffin's Loving Care Assisted Living on Tuesday.
The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2nfDOpO ) reports the woman was hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately known.
Police say they found more than a dozen residents inside locked rooms Thursday. One of the residents was hospitalized for possible dehydration. Investigators say the house was clean and well-maintained.
All of the residents have been moved to other assisted-living homes.
Business operator Dione Griffin didn't immediately return the newspaper's requests for comment.
It's unclear whether charges will be filed.
Comments