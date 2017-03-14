Columbus State Lady Cougars win NCAA SE Regional and head to the Elite Eight

Columbus State University Lady Cougars celebrate after beating Lincoln Memorial 86-75 in the NCAA Southeast Regional championship game in the Lumpkin Center Monday. The team will head to Columbus, Ohio for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.
Columbus State University guard Gabby Williams is blocked by Lincoln Memorial's Emily Griffith in the NCAA Southeast Regional championship game in the Lumpkin Center Monday.
Columbus State University Lady Cougars head coach Anita Howard drapes the net around her neck as her team celebrates its 86-75 win over Lincoln Memorial in the NCAA Southeast Regional championship game in the Lumpkin Center Monday. The team will head to Columbus, Ohio for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.
Columbus State University's Tatiana Wayne guards Lincoln Memorial's Karsen Sims in the NCAA Southeast Regional championship game in the Lumpkin Center Monday.
Columbus State University guard Britteny Tatum drives toward the basket against Lincoln Memorial in the NCAA Southeast Regional championship game in the Lumpkin Center Monday.
Columbus State University's Ashley Asouzu passes the ball around Lincoln Memorial's Karsen Sims in the NCAA Southeast Regional championship game in the Lumpkin Center Monday.
