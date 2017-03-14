UGA football great and mental health advocate Herschel Walker discusses living with a mental health disorder during a visit to Fort Benning

Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Need a prom dress? Watch this!

For the seventh year, the Junior League of Columbus will host Project Prom, an annual event that provides prom dresses to local junior and senior high school girls. Project Prom provides the dresses free of charge to girls who could not otherwise afford them, according to a release from the Junior League. It will be held Saturday at 2900 Veterans Parkway (next to Mellow Mushroom) from 8 a.m. to noon. High school juniors and seniors with a valid school ID can participate. Since launching the event in 2011, the Junior League has given away more than 400 prom dresses.

Embedded dog collars a recurring issue

Columbus’ Animal Care and Control Center at 4910 Milgen Road gets a dog with this neck injury about four times a month, said Drale Short, who heads Columbus’ Special Enforcement Division that runs the dog pound. It is a particularly difficult issue to handle, she said: Usually the dog comes in with the restraint still on, and a veterinarian has to cut it off.

Joshua Tucker pleads not guilty in murder Vastal Patel

Joshua Tucker, 17, pleaded not guilty to murder in the November 2016 shooting death of Vastal Patel, 23, at the 5 Corner Lotto. Tucker was represented by defense attorney Mark Shelnutt. Columbus Police Sgt. Anthony Locey presented the cause for arrest in Recorders Court.

First Lady Sandra Deal reads to St Anne first-graders

Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal surprised St. Anne School first-graders as their "mystery reader" with a visit to their classroom and a story hour. Deal, who once taught the sixth-grade, read "Will Powers: Where There's a Will There's a Way" by Coy Bowles as part of the Read Across Georgia Initiative to support childhood literacy.

