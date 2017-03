Warming shelter opens as temperatures plunge

SafeHouse, a ministry for the homeless and impoverished, has opened as a warming station for those who need shelter from the cold. SafeHouse is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in the Rose Hill Methodist Church. The shelter opened at 7 Wednesday morning and will remain open until Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The shelter’s motto is, “No questions asked, no one turned away.”