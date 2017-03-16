High stakes for Trump on GOP health care bill

1:48 Man sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill after shooting Pause

2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain

5:44 Attorney discusses viewing video of incident that allegedly led to leg amputation

2:39 DJ Roonie G opens the Sound Factory Nightclub & Bar in north Columbus

0:32 Finding Miss Ruby

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:33 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 16 for WRBL's Carmen Rose

3:16 AKA sorority representatives share plans for Liberty District property

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold