Military families swap old sneakers for new sneakers

United Military Care teamed with Mizuno sports equipment to bring athletic shoes, apparel and equipment to soldiers and their families at the Columbus Baptist Mission
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Equipment

News

Warming shelter opens as temperatures plunge

SafeHouse, a ministry for the homeless and impoverished, has opened as a warming station for those who need shelter from the cold. SafeHouse is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in the Rose Hill Methodist Church. The shelter opened at 7 Wednesday morning and will remain open until Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The shelter’s motto is, “No questions asked, no one turned away.”

News

Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain

Chaplain (Capt.) Matthew Christensen, the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment chaplain, was awarded the Soldier's Medal for preventing one soldier's suicide and saving the life of a second soldier. It is the Army's highest non-combat award.

Local

Need a prom dress? Watch this!

For the seventh year, the Junior League of Columbus will host Project Prom, an annual event that provides prom dresses to local junior and senior high school girls. Project Prom provides the dresses free of charge to girls who could not otherwise afford them, according to a release from the Junior League. It will be held Saturday at 2900 Veterans Parkway (next to Mellow Mushroom) from 8 a.m. to noon. High school juniors and seniors with a valid school ID can participate. Since launching the event in 2011, the Junior League has given away more than 400 prom dresses.

