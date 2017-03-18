To aid ferrets, vaccine treats planned for prairie dogs

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here” Pause

2:08 Columbus high schoolers compete in FIRST Robotics regional qualifying event

3:11 LaGrange police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain

1:56 Columbus Cottonmouths coach shaves his head for charity

1:01 Job Spotlight with Heather Williams

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

5:03 Grandmother of hit-and-run victim talks about losing her only granddaughter