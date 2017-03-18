The Columbus Space Program robotics team competes in the FIRST Robotics Competition Columbus Qualifying event at the Columbus Civic Center. The winner goes on to the national competition, and possibly the international competition.
Head coach Jerome Bechard and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Lewis go under the razor at Scruffy Murphy's to as part of Shaving Heads for a Cure to raise money for childhood cancer research through the St. Baldrick's Foundation
Chaplain (Capt.) Matthew Christensen, the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment chaplain, was awarded the Soldier's Medal for preventing one soldier's suicide and saving the life of a second soldier. It is the Army's highest non-combat award.