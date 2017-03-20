Students, teachers shave heads for cancer awareness

Kevin Keating, 15, squinted as a stylist shaved off the first piece of his thick sandy hair. A dozen of his friends from Joel Barlow High School crowded around, laughing and shooting videos on their phones.
Keating was one of more than 40 Joel Barlow students and teachers shorn this month to raise awareness and money to fight childhood cancer through the St. Baldrick's Foundation.
The organization's name refers both to the word "bald" and to St. Patrick's Day — the day of the first head-shaving event at a pub in Manhattan in 2000. Since then, more than 1,200 events have been held in schools and public places across the country.
For Keating, the cause is personal. "I've had multiple members of my family go through cancer treatment and I've seen them look like this," he said, gesturing at his now-shaven head. "It's sort of a way to pay homage to them."
Laura Brown, a math and computer science teacher who organized the event, said Keating's story is similar to many in the school. "A lot of families can, unfortunately, relate to cancer and have had it impact their lives in some way," she said.
The school has raised about $103,000 since its first St. Baldrick's event six years ago. This year, the school raised more than $16,000, recently hitting its goal of $15,000.
But in participating, students do more than just raise money, Brown said. "There's a lot of solidarity," she said. "When they get their heads shaved, they're showing their support in more than just money."
The event also attracted people from outside the Joel Barlow community, including two Redding police officers, three girls from Ridgefield and University of Connecticut student Maxwell Neary.
Neary, who lives in Trumbull, shaved his head last year with a friend from Joel Barlow. He did it then because he thought it would be fun, but this year he had one of his high school teachers in mind. "His daughter is on the last leg with cancer," Neary said. "That is my inspiration to do it."
Other area schools are also holding St. Baldrick's events. New Milford High School, which is hosting its event this month, has raised more than $12,800 so far.
Danette Lambiase, who is helping to organize New Milford's event, said 20 to 25 people have signed up so far, but she expects people will choose to participate that day.
"We've had several students that have battled childhood cancer, and it's a cause that we really wanted to contribute to," she said. "I think it's an easy and fun way for (students and teachers) to get involved with shaving their heads."
Brookfield High School postponed its shave night because of the projected snowstorm, but plans to reschedule for the coming weeks. So far, 21 students and teachers signed up, including Superintendent John Barile, who agreed to shave his head if the school raised $5,000.
Social studies teacher Michael Smith, who is helping to organize the event, said the school has surpassed $6,000 and aims to raise $10,000.
Smith said people want to get involved because of the horror of childhood cancer.
"It strikes people that there are kids, people who are helpless, that just go through this awful thing and you get this helpless feeling when you see it, hear about it," he said.
But St. Baldrick's allows people to give back in a tangible way, Smith said.
For Bryan Coppinger, a senior who participated at Joel Barlow, said shaving his head is nothing compared to what child cancer patients go through.
"I don't really see it as much of a sacrifice," he said. "Hair grows back...My hair is inconsequential in comparison to the cause that is being presented here."
