Addiction treatment program expanding in Mat-Su borough

A faith-based group is expanding its addiction treatment programs in south-central Alaska's Matanuska-Susitna Borough after receiving a $250,000 grant from the state.
KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mKtSQt) that Set Free Alaska runs an outpatient-based program that helps more than 120 women and children. The organization now plans to open an in-patient residential treatment in August.
Earlier this year, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced it was giving Set Free Alaska a grant to set up the in-patient treatment program for up to 16 women. The organization then secured $1.5 million to purchase a former charter school building, between Wasilla and Palmer.
The group's executive director, Phillip Licht, says the new facility will offer clients a structured environment to help them overcome the temptations of drug addiction.
