Two more suspects in 5 Corner Lotto murder appear in Recorders Court

Kimberly Huffman, 30, and Courtney Williams, 26, appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday, March 21, morning to face murder charges related to the shooting death of Vastal Patel, 23, at 5 Corner Lotto in November 2016. Judge Julius Hunter continued the case until 9 a.m. Monday, March 27, after learning that neither of the suspects had an attorney present to represent them.