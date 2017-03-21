Many still without safe water on World Water Day

World Water Day 2017 is March 22 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one in 10 people around the world still do not have a safe water supply close to home.
This year’s theme focuses on wastewater which includes sewage, stormwater and unused water in the community.
The CDC reports that many underdeveloped countries are not able to properly manage wastewater due to limited resources, technology and space. Wastewater in low-income countries is rarely treated or disinfected before being put directly in rivers, lakes or oceans. This pollutes the environment and increases the chance for people to get sick.
One of the targets of the World Health Organization’s Sustainable Development Goal 6, which is to ensure access to water and sanitation for all, focuses on reducing the amount of untreated wastewater by half and increasing the recycling and safe reuse of water around the world by 2030.
Visit the United Nations’ World Water Day website http://www.unwater.org/worldwaterday for more information and ideas on how to get involved.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments