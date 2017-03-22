New library scheduled to open in early 2018

Officials broke ground Tuesday for a new 15,000 square-foot library in Hamilton, Georgia. The new $5.2M library in Harris County will be three times as large as the current library on North College Street, according to published information. It will feature an adult area, teen room, computer lab, maker space, children’s area, three small conference rooms, a business center, a Board room, a 45-50 seat meeting space, staff offices, an outside patio area. The new facility will have high-speed Internet and after-hours Internet access in the outside patio area. It's scheduled to open in early 2018. It's being funded by SPLOST-2009, SPLOST-2014, state funds, and donations.
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden The Ledger-Enquirer

News

David Pollard's family celebrate his birthday with at cookout

Family members and Carver High baseball players remember coach David Pollard during a family gathering at Carver Park. Eleven months after Pollard was struck by a stolen car and killed on Buena Vista Road, family and friends celebrated his birthday and raised money for the baseball team.

News

Warming shelter opens as temperatures plunge

SafeHouse, a ministry for the homeless and impoverished, has opened as a warming station for those who need shelter from the cold. SafeHouse is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in the Rose Hill Methodist Church. The shelter opened at 7 Wednesday morning and will remain open until Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The shelter’s motto is, “No questions asked, no one turned away.”

News

Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain

Chaplain (Capt.) Matthew Christensen, the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment chaplain, was awarded the Soldier's Medal for preventing one soldier's suicide and saving the life of a second soldier. It is the Army's highest non-combat award.

