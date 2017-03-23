News
The Tiger Marching Drumline practices for its RiverCenter Performance
The G.W. Carver High Tiger Marching Drumline members rehearse for their upcoming performance at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. A performance video drew the most "likes" in a social media contest between area high schools to win the opportunity to open for the stage musical "Drumline LIVE!" The production is based on the Historically Black College and University marching band traditionRobin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer