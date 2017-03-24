Father rejects claim Germanwings co-pilot was depressed

1:26 Raw video: Fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton Pause

3:26 Peter Pan flies high at Calvary Christian School

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:13 Sneak Peek: Coca-Cola Space Science Center to celebrate public opening of new exhibit

1:00 Photographer Jeremiah Ariaz previews new exhibit at CSU's ArtLab

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:03 Peak azalea season has arrived at Callaway Gardens

10:36 Rare glimpse inside the historic Callaway log home

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live