Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage

When Springer Opera House artistic director Paul Pierce asked local playwright Natalia Naman Temesgen to adapt the Eugene Bullard story for the stage she embraced it, and based it on the biography by Columbus historian Craig Lloyd. Natalia discusses her experience writing about the Columbus native who expatriated to France and in World War I became the first African-American fighter pilot.
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Two more suspects in 5 Corner Lotto murder appear in Recorders Court

Kimberly Huffman, 30, and Courtney Williams, 26, appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday, March 21, morning to face murder charges related to the shooting death of Vastal Patel, 23, at 5 Corner Lotto in November 2016. Judge Julius Hunter continued the case until 9 a.m. Monday, March 27, after learning that neither of the suspects had an attorney present to represent them.

David Pollard's family celebrate his birthday with at cookout

Family members and Carver High baseball players remember coach David Pollard during a family gathering at Carver Park. Eleven months after Pollard was struck by a stolen car and killed on Buena Vista Road, family and friends celebrated his birthday and raised money for the baseball team.

